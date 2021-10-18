Hamilton Chamber of Commerce hosts Job Fair today

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the city's Chamber of Commerce for a hiring event.

HAMILTON, Texas — The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce is partnering up with the Workforce Solutions for a hiring event today.

The job fair will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Inn at Circle T located at 4021 TX-36 in Hamilton.

The event offers the opportunity for local employers to find qualified candidates to fill positions that are needed.

Companies pre-registered with plans to be in attendance include Hamilton Healthcare System, Coryell Health, The Inn at Circle T, Industrial Age Contracting, Pederson's Farms, as well as Wenzel Lonestar Meat Company, Hamilton Dairy Queen and Focused Care at Hamilton.

The hotel will have computers, printers and copiers available for applicants to use in order to be interview ready.

Both space is free to employers and if interested in attending, contact Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jen Gesick at 254-386-3216 or hamiltonchambertx@gmail.com.