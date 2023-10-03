Get crafty this Spring with Hammer and Stain Waco

Hammer and Stain Waco has crafts from hand-poured candles to hand-knit blankets for you to enjoy.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Spring into the season of new beginnings with some handmade crafts for your home.

Hammer and Stain Waco has almost every craft you can think of, from hand-poured candles to blankets you can knit yourself.

This Spring, the workshop has a plethora of flowers and colors to choose from for your spring decorations. The goal of the business is to get everyone together so they can create and collaborate.

"It gives people the opportunity to get away from the screens," Owner of Hammer and Stain Waco Deborah Menendez said.

Menendez offers many different options when it comes to how you can create.

She offers public workshops, private and children's parties and more. Menendez has even added a spot where you can do a quick craft if you're around town and have some time to kill.

Menendez hopes to provide the fun while you create a work of art that you will cherish forever.

Texas Today's Meredith Haas had the chance to make a porch plank that's perfect for spring.

The project you see above doesn't take long at all.

You use a stencil, which outlines the design you want, then you use a sponge to fill everything in with your favorite colors.

Menendez said you also have the option to customize your design. You could add your own name or whatever you like.

Texas Today's Meredith Haas was also shown a craft that you can hang on your door that includes hand dipped decorative flowers.

Hammer and Stain Waco can be found at 214 S 11th St, Waco, Tx 76701.