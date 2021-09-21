Harker Heights baker takes the cake in season premiere of 'Halloween Wars' on Food Network

Lilian Halabi and her team, called Ghost with the Most, won the competition with their creepy creation in the show's season premiere.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Harker Heights baker is putting her skills to the test on Food Network's "Halloween Wars" as she and her team just won the competition in the first episode.

Lilian Halabi, owner of Lily's Cakes in Harker Heights, is competing on the show's latest season in a team with two other cake artists.

The team, called Ghost with the Most, took home the cake with their creepy creation in the show's season premiere.

Here's a look at Halabi working on the cake:

"To say I’m excited to be part of this season’s Halloween Wars on the Food Network, is a total understatement," Halabi said in a post before the first episode aired. "Dreams do come true with hard work, perseverance and loving what we do!"

The spooky baking show involves teams of cake decorators aiming to make the scariest, tastiest treats for the judges.