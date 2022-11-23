Despite popular vote, Harker Heights City Council repeals Prop A

Despite the public voting to pass the ordinance, all but one city councilmember voted to repeal it.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Despite majority of Harker Heights voters passing an ordinance that would decriminalize low levels of marijuana possession, city councilmembers repealed it with a 4-1 vote.

In a meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, Councilmembers Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino and Sam Halabi voted in favor of its repeal while Lynda Nash was the only member with the dissenting vote.

The repeal came after people spoke for and against the ordinance, including Shirley Fleming, a former councilwoman for Killeen, who said repealing the vote will make voters feel as if their voice doesn't matter.

“If you stomp on this, a lot of people will say ‘my vote doesn’t count... respect their vote,’” Fleming said during the meeting.

City Attorney Charlie Olson also provided his legal opinion on the matter, saying that the law was not consistent with current state law.

“It places limitations and burdens on their conduct,” Olson said. “It essentially targets police officers.”

The City of Killeen also recently put a temporary pause on the proposition, which was also approved by around 70% of voters in the midterm election.