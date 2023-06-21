Parts shortage for air conditioners leaves Harker Heights library with no A/C

The Harker Heights Library doesn't expect to have a new air conditioning unit until August.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights Library has been without air conditioning since December, and it looks like there's no end in site.

The city believes the library could receive a new air conditioner in August.

Supply chain issues caused by the pandemic have pushed the library to wait this long, and now they think they might have to wait past August because of those very issues.

"Fortunately our library and activities center work hand-in-hand through out every year," Jeff Ache, the Parks and Recreation Director, said.

Even though the A/C is out at the library, the community still has access to the activity center in the same building.

The city runs summer programs in this area, which is cooled at this time. They have also moved their computers and printers there, as well as their study rooms.

For the most part, the staff at the library said patrons feel comfortable and have responded well to the obstacles they're facing.

"It's still quiet, cool and I still feel really good actually," Marshall Burton, a patron of the library, said.

"You have people who come and still stay in the area," Lisa Youngblood, the director of the library, said.