Harker Heights voters vote no to repealing Prop A

The decision was determined by just one single vote.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — It's been a whirlwind of ups and downs when it comes to Proposition A in Harker Heights, but it looks like voters have unofficially made their decision.

Harker Heights voters voted against repealing Prop A in the Saturday, May 8 general election.

In the city's unofficial totals, 1,135 people voted "no" to repealing Prop A, while 1,134 voted "yes". These votes differed by just one vote.

"We're not going to get too excited because things could change when the mail-in ballots are accounted for," Ground Game founder Julie Oliver explained.

The initial Prop A was to vote for or against the non-enforcement of low-level marijuana crimes in Harker Heights in Nov. 2022. Voters voted for Prop A with over 60% of the vote.

Not long after, City Council voted to overturn it.

After the organization Ground Game Texas got a referendum approved by City Council, the city put the option to vote for or against repealing the ordinance on the election ballot.

Ground game wanted voters to vote no. The city wanted voters to vote yes.

Ground Game got their wish as of now. But Oliver says the yes or no options seemed to be quite confusing for voters.

"The language on the ballot read was confusing folks," Oliver mentioned. "I think there would be a broader victory for the voters who wanted to see marijuana decriminalization made permanent in Harker Heights if the ballot language wasn't so confusing,"

City officials have told 6 News that a city ordinance cannot override State law.