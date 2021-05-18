Heart of Central Texas | Killeen ISD student works to bridge gap between police, community

Antonio Fox wants to help change public perception of police.

KILLEEN, Texas — One Killeen ISD student is working to repair relations between police and the community.

Antonio Fox, a Harker Heights High School senior, hosted a community event Saturday called "It Takes Both Sides to Bridge the Gap" as part of his scholarship project.

He was awarded the 2021 Murphy Lee Service Scholarship through the Educated Angels organization.

The goal was to create positive interactions with police officers.

"We've seen such a negative connotation and stigma surrounding police officers. I've realized that being a police officer isn't just wearing the badge. It's essentially making change," Fox said.

Fox invited five different law enforcement agencies including the Killeen Police Department, Harker Heights Police Department, Bell County constables, and the Killeen ISD Police Department to meet with kids at Lions Club Park in Killeen.

Officers played games with them and performed demonstrations. More than 100 people were there including KISD Officer Troy Brazier.

He said it's important for kids to have the opportunity to talk with officers apart from being in trouble.

"With everything that's going on, I see that it's more of a push now that I really get out here and reach out to the kids and show them there are some officers that make bad choices, but all of us are not the same. And don't put us in that category. Just get to know us," Officer Brazier said.

Fox said he is grateful for the support he received.

"Overall I just want to thank everyone that came out. Yes, I am the creator of the event, but the community made the event and made the impact happen," Fox said.

Fox wants to go into law enforcement after he graduates. He's attending the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa to study criminal justice.