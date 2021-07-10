Heart of Central Texas | Junior League of Waco gifts children's book to city

About 1,000 copies of "Goodnight Waco" will be given to pre-k Waco ISD students. The book is the League's 85th-anniversary gift.

WACO, Texas — The Junior League of Waco (JLW) is coming out with a new children's book that features the city of Waco.

It's called "Goodnight Waco" modeled after the wildly popular book "Goodnight Moon."

Paige Connell and Lindsey Stevens co-chairs of the project with the League said the book has been in the works for six years.

"We have a really special town and I think that there are a lot of places that people don't know about," Stevens said.

Each page features an iconic spot around the city.

"The Dr. Pepper museum is in the book, the Suspension Bridge, the Waco Mammoth Site. So all places that we love to go that we love to take our kids and the things that make Waco so unique and special," Stevens said.

Every year the league gifts something to the city. And on the 85th anniversary, they say they wanted the gift to focus on literacy.

"The Junior League is a women's training organization. We are committed to developing the potential of women and promoting volunteerism and ultimately improving our community," JLW President Caitlyn Remson said.

The League plans to give away 1,000 copies to pre-k kids in Waco ISD.

"If it goes to a pre-K home then maybe some older siblings and parents can be reading this together. And it's an opportunity to engage the family together in learning and reading and also going out into the community," Paige Connell said.

The book encourages families to check out the town. There's even a checklist on the last page so families can cross off where they've been.

"I really hope that children will develop a deep love for the city because ultimately they are the future of our city," Remson said.