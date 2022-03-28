Heart of Central Texas | Two Waco hairstylists make it to NYFW

The hairstyles have worked New York Fashion Week twice. They will return for a third time this fall.

WACO, Texas — It's not something many people can say, but two Waco hairstylists are going to be a part of New York Fashion Week.

For hairstylists Maribel Yepez and Jessica Gudino, hair is more than what grows out of your head.

"Hair means creativity and beauty and passion," Gudino said.

Collectively they have more than 30 years of experience between them.

"I feel like trends are always changing just about every year. So we have to take classes and just continue on trying to figure out what the new trend is going to be for that year," Yepez said.

But within the last year, they've had the chance to be a part of something special. The two were hairstylists for New York Fashion Week. The first time was last fall and the second last month.

"It was amazing because the first one was 15 stylists across the country. And then for this year in February, I believe it was 30," Yepez said.

They have the opportunity to return for a third time this fall. Gudino says they never quite know what they are getting into until they arrive. Even the time to style varies.

"iI depends. Sometimes we have an hour and a half and sometimes we have 10 minutes," Gudino said.

The pair say it's taught them to think quickly on their feet to focus while creating something beautiful.

"We can get to come back and looking at your model coming down that runway and being like hey I did that that's a great feeling," Yepez said.

It's a whirlwind eight-day experience the women say they are so grateful for. They have this advice to other hairstylists who many have similar fashion week aspirations.

"Just to keep going. In this industry, you will make mistakes and you learn from those mistakes," Yepez said.

"Make your career as big as you want to. It's up to you," Gudino said.