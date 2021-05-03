Helping Hands Ministry Belton launches school supply project

The goal is to provide students who receive free or reduced lunch with an affordable bundle of school supplies for the coming school year.

BELTON, Texas — A new community project through Helping Hands Ministry in Belton is looking to help local families and students with school supplies for the coming 2021-22 school year.

"Project Apple Tree," a community-wide back-to-school project is looking to help families in the Belton, Academy and Holland school districts. Registration for the project opened May 3 and will close at the end of May.

Registration can be completed online, by phone or in-person at Helping Hands Ministry of Belton.

Families who qualify for the school supply program will be able to buy a prepackaged set of school supplies for $5 per student, up to $20 per family. To qualify, students must be attending Belton ISD, Academy ISD or Holland ISD in the fall and must be eligible for free or reduced lunch.