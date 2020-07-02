ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Update: February 7, 7:00 pm

All lanes of Highway 6 near Old Bryan Road have been reopened. The identities of those who were killed in the crash have not yet been released by authorities.

Update: February 7, 4:00 pm

Authorities have confirmed two people were killed in a head-on crash in Robertson County Friday. It happened on Highway 6 near Old Bryan Road.

DPS Trooper Jimmy Morgan told KAGS News a preliminary investigation shows a semi was traveling on Highway 6 and slowed down to turn onto Old Bryan Road. A car traveling behind the semi failed to slow down and swerved to avoid hitting the semi. That car swerved into oncoming traffic and hit another car head-on.

There are no confirmed reports of anyone else in any of the cars at the time of the crash.

DPS Troopers remain on scene to work traffic control.

Previous Story:

Highway 6 near Old Bryan Road in Robertson County is closed after a crash involving at least three vehicles. Two of those vehicles appears to have hit head-on.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. and all lanes of Highway 6 have been closed. You're asked to find an alternate route at this time and there is no time frame on when the highway will be opened.

There has been no confirmed reports of injuries at this time.

We have a crew out at the scene and will bring you the latest information as soon as it comes in and is confirmed by authorities.

