Hillsboro celebrates 5 years of partnership with 'Choose Love Movement'

Their goal is to create safer and more loving communities through groundbreaking, next generation, social and emotional learning (SEL).

HILLSBORO, Texas — Hillsboro ISD is celebrating their five-year partnership with the 'Choose Love Movement'.

Choose Love was founded by Scarlett Lewis, one of the many parents who lost their children in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in December 2012.

Her son, six-year-old Jesse Lewis, died as a result of the shooting.

Scarlett believes the message her son left for her pointed in the direction of a solution.

"One of the things that Jesse did before he was murdered was write a message on our kitchen chalkboard and that message was three words: Nurturing, healing, love," Lewis said.

Those three words are now the foundation of this organization and have been since the organization began in 2013.

Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement™ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to create safer and more loving communities through no-cost Character Social Emotional Development programs (CSED) that are suited for all stages of life.

Hillsboro ISD has offered 'Choose Love' at all of their schools since 2018 and was the first Texas school district to adopt the program.

Choose Love ambassadors and district counselors say the program has made a huge impact on the school.

"No matter where they are, Choose Love is just the way we all act with each other. It is made a huge difference in the climate and culture of our school and it has created just a peaceful, safe place at school for kids, and for parents alike. We've seen a lot of difference in our staff as well as our kids," Ambassador and District Counselor Shae Owens explained.

Choose Love programming is being taught in over 10,000 schools and has served over three million children globally.

While a handful of schools in Texas now have the program available, Ambassador and District Counselor Aleshia Fleming says more students, parents, and staff should take advantage of this program because of its huge impact.

"These children deserve to have an outlet to express their emotions and learn how to communicate in the most useful way. These are the skills and tools you need to have healthy relationships and to be able to manage your emotions and to make responsible decisions at an early age," Fleming shared.