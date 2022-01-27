Historic Belton Depot is getting a new life

Some Central Texans are renovating the old train station into a multi-commercial use property.

BELTON, Texas — If you've been to Downtown Belton you've probably seen a big red barn building.

If you are on the corner of East Street and First Avenue, that's the original Belton Depot. It's been there since 1899.

However, for the last several decades it's been lifeless.

Kayla and Luke Potts, and a couple of their business partners, took their proud heritage, their love for the city and decided to turn the empty train station into a new destination.

"None of us have ever done anything with a train depot and so learning how to build railroad tracks, how to put train cars on the tracks, how to work with the building; leveling it," said Luke Potts, one of the four owners of the Belton Depot and The Katy. "What's the foundation like? Just a lot of different challenges and but it's gone really well."

For several hours a day, the Potts spent hand renovating the depot into a mix commercial use area.

They will be leasing out spots to business owners and are looking for restaurants, boutiques, art galleries, or really anything to bring excitement and entertainment to downtown.

Welcome to the Belton Depot! We are so excited to announce that this incredible piece of history is under renovations... Posted by The Belton MK&T Depot on Friday, January 7, 2022

"Eventually you'll see two train cars, those will be retail spaces as well," Kayla Potts said about a portion of the property. "We would love something like the wine bars, or the restaurants, or the retails to come in because will have this great outdoor area with outdoor seating."

The Potts say they want to keep as much of the history as they can. They're building their own railroad track to put a train car on it that was originally on the Belton railroad.

"You know one thing all our community shares is the history of this town and we love looking back at the history that has made it such an amazing place," said Luke.

They plan to keep the majority of the framework and reutilizing some of the furniture and equipment. They hope it will inspire people to want to know more about the history of the railroad and the City of Belton.

The Belton Depot isn't the only building getting the Potts touch! They also plan to renovate The Katy which is right next door.

The Potts have another business downtown and are excited to help contribute to the growth and development Downtown Belton needs.

"Just seeing the growth through the past 10-11 years and the new businesses coming in and the remodeling of these historical buildings, I mean we want to be a part of that," Kayla added. "We want to continue to be a part of that and I think there's just a craving for these rich downtowns."

The Potts hope to be open by early fall.

Once they finish renovating the depot, they'll start renovations on The Katy.

