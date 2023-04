Homes in the areas of East Ridge Blvd, Turley, Fox Hill, Duke and Trail view may be experiencing little to no water.

TEMPLE, Texas — Some Temple homes may be without water after a reported water outage, according to the City of Temple.

The City reported that the water outage was reported for all homes in the areas of East Ridge Blvd, Turley, Fox Hill, Duke and Trail view.

The City said residents in the affected areas may experience little to no water during the outage.

The estimated repair time according to the City of Temple is 12 hours. Updates will be given as they become available.