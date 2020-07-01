SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video is from Dec. 16.

Nearly three months after she disappeared from her home, the family of a 14-year-old Hondo teen tells KENS 5 she has been found and is currently with local authorities.

Eva Maria Garcia was reported missing on Oct. 16, starting a weeks-long search. Hondo Police have investigated her disappearance as a runaway case. An Amber Alert was briefly issued a month into her absence before being discontinued in fewer than 48 hours.

Eva reportedly got into an argument with her father the night before she went missing, leading him to take her phone away. She was gone the next morning, and residents in the region began to search for her.

