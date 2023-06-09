'95% of the water is returned' | Local farms and ranchers conserving amid strict water restrictions

TrueHarvest Farms in Belton has an irrigation system where water is returned and reused throughout the day without the use of pesticides.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — Across Central Texas, ranchers and agriculture businesses are all trying to make the best use of their water after weeks of triple-digit temperatures and hardly any rain.

For Marshall McDaniel, the future of farming is in the heart of Texas at TrueHarvest Farms in Belton.

"We use 90-95% less water than what field farmers use," McDaniel said. "We're able to grow a very healthy, strong plant without the use of pesticides. We grow over a billion heads of lettuce, just under an acre at this facility alone."

Part of this is possible because of True Harvest's unique irrigation process, which reuses 95% of its water.

"We simply have a storage tank that we pump through our hydroponic system that runs a small stream of water through the plant roots," McDaniel said. "The roots absorb nutrients, and the water is returned back to the tank where it is reused throughout the day."

This all helps with the farm's water conservation, but other farmers are still struggling as they are trying to think of innovative ways to save what they can.

"Those that are needing water to successfully grow a crop are finding resources to do that," Gary Joiner, spokesperson for the Texas Farm Bureau said. "They have their own wells, or they're finding water available from sources. Those that are dry land, which is predominantly the type of agriculture we have here in Central Texas, are just dependent on rainfall."

For those concerned about water usage, Joiner shared the following with 6 News.

"They are subject to the rules and the regulations of the local Groundwater Conservation District and that will dictate usage, that will dictate in terms of how that water can be applied," said Joiner. "Water is one of the most critical inputs, one of the most expensive inputs for farmers and ranchers, so they carefully apply it and only use as much as they need."

Joiner says there are resources to help farmers and ranchers in terms of conserving water. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service hosts workshops and seminars. There, the agency provides field days where people can see the application firsthand.