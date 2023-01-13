How to volunteer with the Central Texas Homeless Coalition

The CTX Homeless Coalition needs your help to conduct their "Point in time" count on Jan. 26.

CENTRAL, Texas — The Central Texas Homeless Coalition needs your help on Jan. 26 with their "PIT" count, so they can make sure unhoused citizens in Central Texas receive needed care.

You can sign up here if you're interested in taking part in the next count.

In 2022, approximately 320 people and 51 children experienced homelessness in Central Texas. The coalition expects to count 300 to 400 individuals and families in 2023.

With your help, the coalition will have more volunteers on Jan. 26 that can go out and make sure every unhoused person or family is accounted for.

This day is important because without the numbers, government programs and officials would never have any idea who is in need and where they are.

The Information gathered will help the coalition expand the ongoing Strategic Homeless Initiative for the region, helping make homelessness is rare, brief, and non-recurring for our most vulnerable citizens.