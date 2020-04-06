WACO, Texas — The Human Society of Central Texas is participating virtually in a nationwide adoption weekend from June 5-7.

Those looking to find furry family members will have the opportunity to complete adoptions from home as the humane society's facilities remain closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the event, the HSCTX will hold virtual introductions at 11 a.m. for the public to meet dogs who are available for adoption. The virtual adoption is part of the ASPCA's National Adoption Weekend, which is held in an attempt to find home for dogs, cats horses.

"During this period of uncertainty, it's more important than ever for people to consider adopting a new animal not only for their benefit, but also to free up space and resources for other vulnerable animals in need," the HSCTX said in a press release.

One result of the pandemic, according to the humane society, is that adoptions have decreased over the last three months.

More information about the adoption process and nationwide adoption event can be found by visiting the HSCTX website, the ASPCA website and by calling the humane society at 254-754-1454.