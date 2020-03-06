WACO, Texas — Hundreds of people gathered in Waco at two separate vigils to honor the life of 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez Tuesday night.

The child was reported missing on Monday from Cameron Park. Police said he was never there, instead they found his body this morning in a dumpster near a church. His mother was later arrested in connection to this death.

The first vigil took place outside of Park Lake Drive Baptist Church, where Frankie's body was found Tuesday morning. About 150 people attended the vigil, which included many of Frankie's family.

"In a world of evil and chaos, there is innocence," vigil attendee Thomas Black said. "That shouldn't be messed with. That baby didn't do anything to anybody. He was perfect."

Many people from the community wore shirts that read, "Justice for Frankie" and, "Rest in Heaven."

They had a balloon release and then made their way to Cameron Park where several hundred gathered by the splash pad.

"We wanted to come out as a whole community and show support for this family," vigil attendee Lovie Langston said. "Let them know that we love them, that we are praying for them and want to be certain that we mourn as a community."

Many in attendance lit candles, held balloons and showed unity in this time of need. Waco resident Skcoobaveli Trevino painted a mural of Frankie Gonzalez and brought it to the vigil.

"This really struck with me," Trevino said. "This really struck a nerve with me so I had to release my emotions on canvas. Next thing you know, I'm painting something that needed to be seen. We need some justice for him and I'm praying for the family."

