Imagine Downtown Temple rescheduled for May 13

The block party will still be hosted at Santa Fe Plaza in Temple and will start at 6 p.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple "Imagine Downtown" event has been officially rescheduled for Thursday, May 13.

"Imagine Downtown" was initially set for late April, but was postponed due to severe weather in the area.

The free community event will feature a live concert with Michael Carubelli, giveaways, food trucks, family events and free beer, according to the city. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Santa Fe Plaza in Downtown Temple.

Free drinks and beer will be available while supplies last.