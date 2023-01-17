Isaiah 1:17 foster home is expanding to the heart of Central Texas

The nonprofit organization originated in Tennessee and is now in seven different states.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Isaiah 1:17 House is in the works in McLennan County to help change the way foster care begins.

The name comes from a biblical passage, "defending the cause of the fatherless."

The organization has homes in seven states including Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

It is based in Tennessee and all started with Founder and Executive Director Ronda Paulson. Paulson had a live experience with a foster family that went into their local CPS office and found out children were sleeping on the floor. That's when the idea blossomed.

Janay Morgan and Jennifer Villalpando are the Program Coordinators for the McLennan County location and are part of the reason why Central Texas will have one of its own.

In McLennan County, about 10 children are removed from their homes every week, according to Villalpando.

The Isaiah 1:17 house will provide a place where those children can work to heal from any trauma they have endured.

"We are a home, so anything that you would find in a cozy home you'll find in our home," Villalpando said. "We'll meet those kiddos at the door and we'll welcome them."

The children will then be greeted by a specially trained group of "caregiver volunteers."

The house is not only said to have an impact on the children, but it has touched the staff personally as well.

"I am a foster parent, and I've been a foster parent for five years," Morgan said.

"I've seen what a child looks like coming into my home in just a diaper, so just knowing that if they would have come from the Isaiah House, they could have come with a bag full of clothes that had been loved and doted on. It means a lot to me," Morgan adds.

A local construction company is working to make this dream become a reality. They hope to open the red doors by the end of 2023.

"It's really been a privilege to watch the community rally to build this home," Villalpando said. "Yesterday, we were able to be a part of staking the property, and so we know where the lines on our home will be. We are just dreaming of what that will look like."

The mission of the Isaiah 1:17 House is to reduce trauma for children entering the foster system, lighten up the load for child welfare services and ease the transition for foster families.