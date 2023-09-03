Juror dismissed from trial of former Waco daycare owner

The juror was removed from jury duty after jury members said the person was not following jury rules.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — The trial of Marian Fraser has been prolonged due to a jury member not following court rules.

Fraser is accused of killing 4-month-old Clara Felton with a toxic amount of Benadryl at her daycare, Spoiled Rotten, back on March 4, 2013.

After receiving a note from three jury members, the judge went one by one questioning each jury member on this person asking what the person said and how he communicated when out of the courtroom.

After investigation, it was revealed that the juror had been following a social media account that gives commentary on the Fraser trial and was attempting to sway the decisions of the other jurors.

When questioned, most of the jury stated that the person was actively reading reports and news articles on the case, which is forbidden when a part of the jury.

The person was also heard insulting members of the jury, and insulting both the state and defense attorneys since the first week of trial.

The judge removed the person from jury duty. There's no word as of right now if the juror will be criminally charged.

Talks of a mistrial were brought up by the defense attorneys but the judge denied it.

One of the defense witnesses was pediatrician Frank McGhee, who answered questions about the autopsy report.

The autopsy revealed the little girl had no symptoms that would require Benadryl, and if she had a cold, it was quite common in any daycare.

Felton's stomach contents and vomit found on her on the day of her death were not tested.

McGhee said that those tests would have been the best way to determine if it was a toxic amount of Benadryl that killed the baby girl.