City of Kempner residents frustrated with water restrictions and fees

Kempner has been put on stage three water restrictions beginning April 5.

KEMPNER, Texas — It's no secret that Central Texas is experiencing some of the lowest lake levels in years.

Just recently, Kempner Water Supply officials announced that residents would be put on stage three water restrictions beginning April 5.

The low water levels in the Stillhouse Reservoir have caused muck and debris to enter the water filtration system.

Water Supply Manager Bruce Sorenson says with the growth of Kempner over the last few years, the price for water is more than likely going to increase.

"Everybody is having issues trying to provide water with the growth and that's one of the issues we have. We're actually selling about 30% more water than we did two years ago," Sorenson explained.

These restrictions include refraining from watering lawns, washing cars, filling pools and more.

With low lake levels, residents in Kempner will now also see an increase on their water bill.

Stage three rates are as follows: 0 to 7,000 is $5.25 per 1000 gallons used, 7,001 to 10,000 is $7.05 per 1000 gallons used, > 10,000 is $9.15 per 1000 gallons used.

These conditions will remain in effect until lake levels change and production capacity at the plant is increased.

Kempner homeowner Octavio T. Gaitan-Diaz believes that residents should not have to pay more for water they're told they're not able to use freely.

"The resource and access to water has come at a price and I do not like what I see. I want to be more productive in my community and help us get water at a fair price because it is our human right," Diaz explained.

As mentioned, Kempner has grown over the last few years. Over five subdivisions have or will be built in Kempner. Diaz says Kempner officials told him no new subdivision building has been permitted as of right now. He also says Kempner lacks resources now and shouldn't allow more subdivisions to be built until resource issues will be resolved.

"It's cheaper at this point for me to go to the market and buy water. green lighting, more subdivisions in the area that clearly are utilizing a resource to a point of like famine? That's not the best idea."

Many Kempner residents agree, according to Diaz.

Residents in Kempner are already required to pay a base rate of $75. Sorenson explained that this is a fee from the city to produce the water and also includes associated costs.

Sorenson says water is and will always be an issue in the area and residents should get ready for their water bills to increase even more because growth will continue in the city regardless.

"We're probably see rates go up in the future and they will have to if we're going to keep up with the growth. There's always gonna be water issues and there's always gonna be lake level issues, so trying to prevent that from happening is probably impossible," he said.