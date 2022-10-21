Kick off Halloween fun with a haunted hayride in Temple

Join Temple Parks and Recreation, the community, Temple PD and more for a Spook-Tacular night Saturday on a haunted hayride.

TEMPLE, Texas — It's time to get spooky with a haunted hayride in Temple.

A tractor will take you on a hayride at Reuben D. Talasek Bend. There, you'll witness the spooky hauntings of the grounds.

Families are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes while they enjoy the 15-minute haunted hayride Saturday night.

There will be 15 scenes the hayride will go through. Some scenes have big spiders, while vampires await you at the next.

"Lurkers" will bring the scenes to life as you pass them by. They'll scare you just enough to make you jump.

One scene has been decorated by the Temple Police Department.

"It's time to kick off the Halloween season," Temple Parks PR representative, Savannah Otto said.

The ride is described as having a low to medium intensity haunt, so the whole family can enjoy.

If you're looking for a treat, there will be food vendors on site, so bring cash and card just in case.

Make sure that you show up on time, and not 15 minutes before your time slot.

Tickets are $7 and have to be purchased in advance on the Temple Parks website. The haunted hayride will run from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Temple City leaders say the slots are filling up, so hurry and get yours now, for the ninth annual haunted hayride.