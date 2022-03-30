Killeen City Council appoints Riakos Adams to District 2 City Council seat

Adams will be replacing former councilmember, Debbie Nash-King, who recently replaced former Mayor Jose Segarra as mayor.

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | Above video is from earlier this month when former Mayor Jose Segarra announced his resignation immediately earlier this month and was replaced by Debbie Nash-King.

Riakos Adams has been appointed to District Two City Council seat by the Killeen City Council during last night's Special City Council meeting, according to the city.

In anticipation of the District Two opening, the Council took applications for the seat from March 4 through March 18, 2022. Adams will be replacing former councilmember, Debbie Nash-King, who recently replaced former Mayor Jose Segarra, as previously reported.

The unexpired term for the District Two seat runs through the May 2023 election.

To be eligible for the seat, applicants must be residents of District Two, U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old and no felony record, as stated by the city. They must also have lived in Texas for the previous 12 months, in District Two for the previous six months and be a registered voter at the time of appointment.