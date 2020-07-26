Killeen college student gives back to the community by restoring, giving away computers

CJ Willis, a UTSA student, wanted to help local families struggling with computer access. He set out to restore donated computers and was able to help 12 families.

KILLEEN, Texas — Cederic Willis, who goes by CJ, is a 2019 Killeen ISD and Central Texas College graduate, wanted to do something influential and share his talent with families suffering through the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, he wanted to help those without the basic technology needed for their students to complete schoolwork.

"I have this gift and talent so I did not mind putting in the time to do it," Willis said. "As long as people are benefiting from it I am happy to do it.

CJ had a goal to rebuild one or two computers. But, under the endorsement of The Roy Miller Family Foundation, his idea ballooned into twelve families who were able to receive refurbished computers.

"We thought maybe we could help one or two families," Veshell Greene, CJ's mother and Exec. Director of the Roy Miller Family Foundation, said. "But then the donations came pouring in more and more laptops and monitors."

This was something CJ had been working on since April, and being able to help 12 families is something he never imagined. He hope it inspires others.

"I hope other people start using their skills to help the community," Willis said. "If this does catch on I hope people do things like this as well."

Greene said giving back is in CJ's blood, and it makes her very proud.

"To have someone in my household that is using their dream to help others, it just really is rewarding," Greene said.

Willis is currently studying computer engineering at the University of Texas in San Antonio and hopes one day he can create his own computers that he can sell for under $100.

To donate old computers or parts please contact Veshell Greene at 254-319-7033.