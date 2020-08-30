Killeen community hosts block party for the homeless

Those who attended were able to pick up socks, toiletries, non-perishable items and more all for free on Saturday.

KILLEEN, Texas — Saturday, members of the community gathered in Killeen to give back to those in need.

The Informational Block Party for the homeless was held outside of Friends in Crisis Shelter. Those who are less fortunate were able to pick up socks, underwear, toiletries and non-perishable items free of charge.

They were also able to get free medical and dental information as well as free food.

"We are all out here on this earth for a purpose,” Killeen Police Officer Kyle Moore said. “If we can all come together and provide information that’s what we are here for."