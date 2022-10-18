Event in Killeen to help homeless community this weekend

The 9th Annual Stand Down & Community Triage from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Killeen Civic Conference Center.

KILLEEN, Texas — An event aimed to help the homeless community with resources like food, clothing and medical care will be happening in Killeen this weekend.

The 9th Annual Stand Down & Community Triage is being hosted by Operation Stand Down Central Texas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Killeen Civic Conference Center.

It is open to all those who are homeless.

There, both the City of Killeen and organization will be providing the homeless community hot meals, haircuts, medical screenings, clothes, shoes and other resources.