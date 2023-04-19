Killeen Fire Department leads students in science eggs-periment

The Killeen Fire Department helped local homeschool students with a special egg-speriment.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department recently found an egg-cellent way to engage some local homeschool students, by leading them in a fun science experiment.

Students scrambled to create all kinds of special devices to try and keep their eggs from breaking during the experiment as firefighters dropped them from one of their truck towers.

The students made sure not to put all their eggs in one basket however, hatching plans using everything from balloons, kites, parachutes, shoes, bubble wrap and popcorn to keep their eggs from cracking under the pressure.

Firefighters began by dropping the eggs from 20 feet in the air, but once the students proved that their designs weren't going to go over easy, the Battalion Chief raised the stakes, and the tower, even higher, up to 50 and even 90 feet.

The student's devices once again proved they couldn't be beaten, until on the last drop one of the eggs wound up in a tree, prompting an emergency rescue from Tower 2.

The City said that both the children and the fire personnel had an eggs-cellent time conducting the experiment, and wanted to thank the students for having some fun with the department.

This is one Fire Department that made sure to show the sunny side of their community.