Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport may be getting a new name

KILLEEN, Texas — On Tuesday Sept. 19, City of Killeen leaders held a workshop where they talked about the possibility of renaming the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

Earlier in 2023, the Army Post formerly known as Fort Hood changed its name to Fort Cavazos.

The City of Killeen is participating in the Rebrand Program as leaders are considering changing the name of the regional airport. It is working in four phases.

The first phase is recommending new names to the city's leaders from the research it's gathered through surveys, focus group sessions, and soft market research.

Currently, the program is recommending two different new names for the regional airport. These include the "Greater Killeen Regional Airport," and "Killeen Regional Airport."

The city is being given the option to not make any changes to the name, select one of the names recommended by the program, or choose another name instead.

City officials are still deliberating. It's unknown when the decision will be finalized.