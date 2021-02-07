Killeen to host screening of 'Tom & Jerry' this Friday

The screening is part of the city's "Movies in Your Park" series.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is hosting a fee screening of "Tom & Jerry" this Friday, July 9 as part of its "Movies in Your Park" series going on throughout the summer.

The showing will be held at the Killeen Amphitheater, next to the Killeen Community Center. The movie will start at 7:30 p.m.

Attendees may bring lawn chairs or blankets, the city said. Snacks, drinks and food are welcome, but alcohol and glass containers are prohibited.

The next film played will be "Raya and the Last Dragon," and is scheduled for July 23.