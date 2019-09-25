KILLEEN, Texas —

Killeen Independent School District started a program where students can share their uneaten and unopened food, with others who want a bit more.

This is called Sharing Tables, which is an initiative in 20 Killeen ISD schools.

Sharing Tables is a program aimed to help hungry kids and reduce waste.

The food used cannot be from home, eaten or opened. Students put the food on the table after getting their breakfast meal or before turning in their tray. The kids have to ask permission before going to the table and they can grab one item.

“It is easy to implement and to maintain. It’s directly affecting our students. It’s a win win for everyone” Evan Leach, KISD's school nutrition director said. “Food provides the fuel for students to learn.”

Leach says the goal is to get the program in every school in the district.

