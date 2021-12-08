The City of Killeen Library will erase balances, late fees in exchange for donation to local animal shelter

The City of Killeen Library continues its annual "forgiveness program" to erase balances with the exchange of donation items for the Killeen Animal Shelter.

KILLEEN, Texas — Have some late fees or account balances to settle with the City of Killeen Libraries? Well, this may be the second chance you've been looking for.

The City of Killeen Library is continuing its annual program to erase citizens’ overdue fees and reset library account balances to $0, in exchange for donating items to the Killeen Animal Shelter.

From now until Dec. 22, citizens of Killeen will have the opportunity to bring something from a list of about two dozen items to one of the two Killeen public libraries.

The library states that acceptable items include blankets, pet food, pet shampoo, toys, collars, leashes, bowls and wipes.

This program does not apply to those who have Municipal Court summons issued, nor lost or damaged items, according to the library.

Here are the drop-off locations and times for each library:

Main Library (205 E. Church Avenue)

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday

9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copper Mountain Branch Library (3000 South WS Young Dr.)

Monday and Wednesday

9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday