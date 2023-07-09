Killeen marks second year of visionary Killeen 2040 Comprehensive Plan

Approved by the Killeen City Council in Aug. 2022, this plan outlines the city's roadmap for the next two decades

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is celebrating a milestone as it enters the second year of its Killeen 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Approved by the Killeen City Council in Aug. 2022, this plan outlines the city's roadmap for the next two decades, setting the stage for growth.

Killeen 2040, tagged with the motto "Moving Forward," is built on six central "Big Ideas" that are poised to transform the city's landscape:

1. Fiscally-Responsible Growth: The plan emphasizes prudent financial management to ensure sustainable growth.

2. Positive Community Culture and Environment: A focus on creating an inclusive and thriving community culture, while also nurturing a cleaner and greener environment.

3. Downtown Revitalization: Notable achievements here include the establishment of a permanent police substation downtown, increased police presence, community engagement initiatives, and a vibrant program in Historic Downtown.

4. Safe, Affordable, & Efficient Transportation: Efforts include updates to the Thoroughfare Plan, shared use path regulations, and standards to enhance transportation efficiency and affordability.

5. Vibrant Neighborhoods: Overhauls in design and construction standards aim to improve the quality and appearance of residential and commercial buildings, along with enhancements to roads, streets, trails, and parks. Additionally, measures to address homelessness through temporary housing are underway.

6. Local Businesses: The plan promotes and supports local businesses as integral elements of Killeen's economic landscape.

Progress has been made in several key areas. Downtown revitalization efforts have increased the police presence and community engagement, and regular programming in Historic Downtown has been introduced. Vibrant neighborhoods have seen upgrades in residential and commercial building standards, alongside improvements to roads and parks. Addressing homelessness through temporary housing solutions is also a priority.