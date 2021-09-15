Killeen offering another round of free COVID-19 vaccines, testing

The City of Killeen will be hosting drive-thru test and vaccines clinics from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18.

KILLEEN, Texas — During the weekend of Sept. 18 through Sept. 19, the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 site.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the center will be offering free vaccinations and tests.

The vaccines and tests are first come first serve according to the city. No registration or appointment will be required for vaccines or testing.

However, officials are asking for residents to provide a phone number and email.

The expansion of testing sites comes after Bell County has reported a surge in community spread of the virus. According to the CDC, more than 1,176 cases have been reported in Bell County alone in the past seven days.