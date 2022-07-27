Get rid of your unwanted trash, bulk items at these Killeen locations

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was published in another story on July 26, 2022.
If you have any trash or bulk items you are needing to get rid of, you're in luck. For three days, the City of Killeen will host a number of bulk trash drop off locations for free.
The locations will be accessible starting Thursday, July 28, until Saturday, July 30.
The free drop-off locations are:
- Killeen Special Events Center in the Gravel Parking Lot, 3301 S. WS Young Dr.
- Clear Creek Water Tower, 6520 Clear Creek Rd.
- Conder Park in the Parking Lot, 810 Conder St.
- Long Branch Park in the Parking Lot, 1101 Branch Dr.
ACCEPTED ITEMS:
- Bagged household waste
- Bulk furniture and mattresses
- Brsh
- Yard waste
DON'T BRING:
- Tires
- Vehicle parts
- Liquids, especially hazardous waste materials
- Battries
- Rock or dirt
- Explosives
- Building materials
