Killeen's park improvements continue; skate park re-opening Saturday

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Parks Improvement Plan has been a success so far.

Around this time in 2022, Killeen Recreation Services was awarded $4,658,000 in American Rescue Plan Act. The money is designated for improving and revamping parks located in lower income neighborhoods.

Killeen parent Trenel Taylor says he hopes this plan will help get more kids outside and give them more fun things to do.

"There's not many recreational things for little kids and even older kids to do so it's good, especially for this area. I've been out here since 2000 and since I came here there was nothing." Taylor explained.

According to Killeen's website, the Parks Master Plan could not have been completed without citizens. Recreation Services engagement within our community snapshot:

Five Park Master Plan Work Group Meetings (comprised of citizens from eight local organizations)

Two Youth Advisory Commission Meetings

Five Focus Group Meetings (Youth, Senior, Trails & Runners, Parkland Dedication, Culture Groups and Adults & Youth Sports)

Three Community Meetings

575 Survey Respondents from 13 Online Surveys

175 Love Your Park Day volunteers

200 Movies in Your Park attendees

Walking trails, playground areas and even a skate park are some of the new improvements happening at parks including Conder, Heritage Oaks and Long Ranch parks.

Janell Ford, Killeen's Executive Director of Communications, says there are still a bunch more projects to get done at Killeen but most of the parks are still open for the community to enjoy.

"We really want to make sure the city of Killeen neighborhoods, communities, and our citizens know that this is an investment. We want you to come out to our 23 Parks and enjoy your time. We're back outside guys." Ford said.

The Killeen Parks and Recreation will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new and improved Conder Skate Park March 4 at noon. The public is invited to attend.