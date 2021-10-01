Killeen PD invites community to participate in National Night Out

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is inviting the community to join the department for the annual National Night Out.
The event will be held Oct. 5 from 6-9 p.m. and residents throughout Killeen can participate by turning on outside lights at their homes and spending the evening outside with neighbors and police officers, according to a release.
According to KPD, National Night Out is held to:
- Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness
- Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts
- Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships
- Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back
National Night Out is a campaign that enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community, according to the release.
Anyone hosting a block party to celebrate National Night Out is encouraged to use the hashtag #KilleenNNO2021.