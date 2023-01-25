Killeen Police Department joins Texas Blue Sand Project to fight human trafficking

The department is asking the community to show their support on social media.

KILLEEN, Texas — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Killeen Police Department is doing its part to spread that awareness as far as they can.

Killeen PD announced that they have partnered with Aware Central Texas to participate in the Texas Blue Sand Project, which is intended to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Aware Central Texas is a non-profit organization whose mission is to "provide a collective response to those who have experienced violence and trauma through enhanced services, forming community partnerships, and creating sustainable change in Central Texas".

Aware offers services such as parenting classes, case management, family violence advocacy, support groups and more.

The Texas Blue Sand Project raises awareness by spreading blue sand in the cracks of sidewalks throughout the state. The sand is meant to represent how communities can prevent victims from "falling through the cracks", by raising awareness and education about human trafficking.

KPD invites the community to participate and show support to survivors in their community.