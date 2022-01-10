Walk Against Domestic Violence hosted by Killeen Police Department

Several organizations were present to provide the community with resources to help domestic violence victims.

KILLEEN, Texas — Hundreds of men and women participated in the half a mile 'Walk Against Domestic Violence' event Saturday at Killeen's Lions Club Park hosted by the Killeen Police Department.

The goal of the event is to to show solidarity and support to domestic violence victims.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that nearly 20 people every minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S.

Since 2020, Killeen has seen a nearly 30% increase in domestic violence.

Domestic violence survivor Angela Owens says she understands the struggles of domestic violence and wants men and women to know they're not alone.

"I want to support those women who have gone through what I've gone through are still in it, or have basically lost their life or been put in jail. I want to let them know that they're not alone and that there's help out here for people that we don't have to stay in those situations," Owens explained.

Event organizers and walk participates wore purple, which serves as a symbol of peace, courage, survival, honor and dedication to ending abuse.

Killeen PD Chief Charles Kimble says he read a report claiming 50% of boys who live with domestic violence happening in their home end up becoming abusers themselves in the future.

He says the department is excited for the consistently large turnout over the last two years and plans to continue having this event in the future.

"That's how we make our community whole, that's why we're out here just to bring awareness and to have conversations. A lot of resources are available so people can turn to someone no matter your race, economics, or the education you have. Domestic violence affects a lot of people but you can get a lot of resources and a lot of help," Kimble said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, here is a list of resources available to get help.

National Domestic Violence 24-Hour Hotline

Families in Crisis (Bell County area, including Ft. Hood)

View Website | 254-634-1184 or 254-773-7765

Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline

View Website | Call or text 1-800-422-4453

Family Abuse Center (McLennan County area)

View Website | 24-hour hotline 1-800-283-8401

Aware Central Texas (Bell, Coryell, Lampasas, and Milam Counties)

View Website | 24-hour hotline 254-813-0968

Killeen location 254-213-2986 Temple location 254-939-7582

The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children (McLennan, Falls, Coryell, Bosque, Hill, and Limestone Counties)