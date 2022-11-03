Conder skate park offers skaters one last ride before long closure

Skaters shouldn't worry though, as a new park will be coming soon after.

KILLEEN, Texas — Skaters in Killeen may only have a short time left to put their wheels down in Conder skate park, as the park will soon be closing its doors.

According to the city, the old skate park will be closing for at least three months to allow for the construction of a new Conder skate park beginning in November.

Conder skate park is located within Killeen's Conder Community Park at 810 Conder St.

The new skate park is one of many new renovations coming to the park, which will include new drinking fountains, a new multi-purpose field, and expanded walking trails.

While Conder park is under construction, Killeen residents can still enjoy skating at Long Branch Park's skate park, which leaves its lights on until 10 p.m. Long Branch Park is located at 1101 Branch Dr.