Killeen step team steps out to win championship title at MLK Step Fest

The Xplosive Grenades wow'd the audiences, winning them first place at the 20th annuall Killeen MLK Step-Up Fest.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen stepped up and showed out for the 20th annual Killeen MLK Step-up Fest 2022 High School Step Show with one team in particular that made an explosive performance.

Hosted at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center last Saturday, the team Xplosive Grenades Step Team took home the title as the MLK Step-Up Fest 22 Champions.

The group competed against various teams, beating Theta Nu Sigma (second place winners) and Copperas Cove (third place winners).

The director of Xplosive Grenades, Randy Baggett, shared their win via Instagram.

"Maintaining high GPA’s, COVID test every week, working hard and believing in themselves!!!," Baggett wrote. "[Shout-out] to our staff & captain who put this show together. I’m proud to direct you all this season. Continue to BELIEVE in yourselves [and] repping XPLOSIVE!"

To watch some of Xplosive Grenades' step routine, click here.

According to the host of the event, C Joy Entertainment, the Step Show also included performances from dance teams, poets and Greek Devine Nine performances.