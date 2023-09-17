Killeen teen turns entrepreneur | Meet Joummy

15-year-old Joummy Hernandez is the owner of Zs Detailing. The young entrepreneur offers detailing services to vehicle owners.

KILLEEN, Texas — Nearly five months ago, 15-year-old Joummy Hernandez of Killeen launched his very own small business called Zs Detailing. Hernandez has been offering car detailing services to vehicle owners every day since he first opened.

The young entrepreneur took a course that earned him his Gloss Revolution Ceramic Coating certification earlier this year. That's where he learned the skills and services he currently offers to his clients, which include ceramic coating and car detailing.

"I didn't know much about business. I used to sell shoes, but it's not the same as owning a legitimate business and dealing with customer service, marketing and all of that," explained Hernandez. "It's just fun overall. It's like a huge game where you can keep on going, growing and seeing the success."

The Killeen teenager is still attending high school, yet he's managed to balance his education with his business life.

"I'm doing it every day. Right when I get home from school, it's business. Sometimes when I have free time in school, I'll post some of my marketing, whatever it may be. I'm doing it," said Hernandez.

The 15-year-old says his young age has given him numerous advantages that have helped him propel his business. One of them is his awareness about the power of social media and how constant interaction with his clients promotes connections.

Hernandez credited his driven mindset to his parents and his sister who all balance several career titles.

"I'm really proud of my son, how could I not be?" said Alberto Hernandez, Joummy's dad. "Instead of coming home and distracting himself with things like video games, he's handling his own things because he wants to accomplish them himself."