Killeen NAACP Youth Council present their 'What Juneteenth Means To Me' projects

The Killeen NAACP hosted a "Community Impact Day" on Juneteenth.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Chapter of the NAACP hosted their 'Community Impact Day' to celebrate Juneteenth.

During the two hour event, the Killeen NAACP Youth Council were assigned to compete their very own "What Juneteenth Means To Me" projects.

Chapter president Taneika Moultrie explained why these projects are necessary for today's youth.

"We want to encourage them to make sure that they understand as well the true meaning behind Juneteenth," Moultrie said. "They're going to continue to carry on this holiday and celebration while we're gone."

Six members participated in the project and were excited to present it to the community.

Some of them created essays, poster boards, and poems displaying their creativity.

"To me, Juneteenth means that we can be free and we can do anything we want," Project participant Rayne Holley shared.

For hundreds of years, Juneteenth has been known as the day the last slaves realized they were freed in Galveston, Texas.

They found out almost two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

It wasn't until 2021 when President Joe Biden approved recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Since then, people like the Killeen council youth have had the chance to take off of work and celebrate what the day means to them.

Moultrie believes Black history shouldn't only be taught on Juneteenth or Black history month, but year-round.

I don't see the problem with embracing African-American, Black culture, and Black history" Moultrie mentioned. "We want people to understand the true meaning behind it, what it means to them, and of course, take the time to celebrate it throughout the nation."