'If you don't try something, how do you know if you're going to like it' | Killeen women help build tiny homes for people with their local business

It's National Women in Construction Week! Endurance Solutions is a woman-owned company that builds tiny homes, and their team is made up of 50% women.

KILLEEN, Texas — One family-owned business in Killeen is breaking barriers and stereotypes. Endurance Solutions is owned by Amanda Green and works to build tiny homes. Their team is small, but half of the employees are women.

The company builds and sells tiny houses from 200 to 900 sq. ft., from sheds to full home conversions. The tiny homes can also be used as Airbnb's.

"I think our biggest impact is providing a home that's more affordable," Green said. "In today's world, you know everything's so up and down, so really giving them an option."

The company has a variety of different tiny home options for people to buy, ranging from a studio, a two bedroom, partial loft, custom builds and more.

"It was just the look on their face when they walked in the door, it was like those home makeover movies," Endurance Solutions employee, Jessica Claudio, said.

Their mission lies in the term "endurance" and in overcoming difficult situations without giving up. The owner says much like what we go through in our lives, their homes are built with that in mind... the ability to endure in all situations.

The vision first started when Green made a post about selling a tiny home. She quickly realized how many people wanted one of their own.

"When I made the post to be able to sell the house, everybody would send in their stories," Green said. "I got to read all the stories of why they need it, and I felt like I wish I had a tiny home for everybody. That one led into another one and then another one and here we are."

The local business hasn't just changed the owner's life, but it has touched each and every employee's heart. They have all been able to learn vital skills and tools.

One employee, April Salido, says this job has been a huge blessing, and will help her with her future endeavors.

"We also learn electrical and plumbing. Right now, I'm still kind of iffy on it," Salido said. "I'm still learning, but it's really fun and then it's really beneficial for the future as well. I dream of being like an architect or builder of some sort."

Even though the team is made up of 50% women, they love getting their hands dirty and seeing everything unfold.

"It's really fun to see the process," Salido said, "like where you just walk into a house and it's like a blank slate, you know, and you get to do whatever you want."

For any women who want to work in a male dominated industry, the Endurance Solutions employees have advice for you.

"Try it, you never know if you're going to like something until you try it," Claudio said. "You can always stop, but if you don't try something, how do you know if you're going to like it?"