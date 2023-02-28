The search for a new Killeen ISD Superintendent begins

Soon to be former superintendent Dr. John Craft gave the Killeen ISD board a letter of resignation earlier this week.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District is on the hunt for a new superintendent.

On Monday, Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft was named the lone finalist for Superintendent of Northside ISD in San Antonio. Craft will be replacing its current superintendent, Dr. Brian Woods, who is retiring of the current school year following a 31-year career with Northside ISD.

Killeen ISD Board President Brett Williams says the district has no ill will against Craft and they're grateful for all of the work he's put in while at the district.

"The fact that he has the credentials to obtain a job in Northside ISD let you know the caliber of Superintendent that we had here in Killeen. There is no harm in Craft moving forward and we wish him nothing but the best," Williams said.

Now the journey to finding his replacement begins.

The KISD Board of Trustees will be meeting on Tuesday, March 7, to discuss how the process will go to find the next man or woman for the job.

Williams says this will likely be a nationwide search but they will be accepting candidates internally.

"We want a superintendent that will come in here and prove themselves to our parents and our kids of this district," Williams continued.

Williams went on to say he wants to involve the community in some way to ensure their voice is heard and apart of this process. This is part of what the board members will discuss.

"Our kids are depending on us to get this hire right and we're gonna move as swiftly as possible to start the search process," he said. "They are 44,000 kids and who knows how many parents that are depending on us to be forthcoming with information to be diligent in finding our next Superintendent. That's what we will continue to do moving forward."