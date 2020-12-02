HOUSTON — Someone lost their wedding ring at the Chevron Houston Marathon last month and the man who found it is trying to track down the owner.

Tracy Vasquez Cabrera said her husband was working at the marathon when he found the ring.

Now the couple is hoping social media can help them connect with the man who lost it.

The gold ring is engraved with: Maan ~ Charlie and the date 9-14-04.

If you're the owner or you know who is, please contact us at web@khou.com.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter