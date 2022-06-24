Waco brush fire threatens homes, forces evacuations

BELLMEAD, Texas — The Waco Fire Department arrived Friday afternoon to a large bush fire reported on the 3700 Block of Kendall Lane around 2 p.m.
The cause of the fire was unknown, but evacuations have started in the area, according to the Waco Fire Twitter.
According to Waco Fire, multiple agencies including the Bellmead Fire Department and Texas Forest Service are also assisting in the fire.
Black smoke could be seen coming from the fire on a TxDOT live camera.
We will keep you updated as more information is released.