Last day of the Central Texas State Fair in Belton

The Bell County Expo Center was home to the 35th annual Central Texas State Fair Sept. 1st - Sept. 4th.

BELTON, Texas — What better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend then with a corn dog, carnival rides and live music.

The Central Texas State Fair in Belton is celebrating its 35th anniversary with the final day of fun wrapping up this Sunday, Sept. 4th.

Vendors came from all over Texas to sell their products at this four day event.

"We just cook it, they smell it, they come. And then they see me roasting the corn, they smell it and they want to come," Rafael Montez, owner of Paper Bear Kettle, said.

Kettle corn, funnel cakes, fresh squeezed lemonade.

These are a few of the tasty treats you can find at the fair to get your sweet tooth fix.

Big headliners like the Eli Young Band and Flatland Calvary both took center stage over the four days. With the last day in full swing, the weekend has had its ups and downs with sales, but has been a success.

"Thursday I would say is the slowest so far out of the three days but we're not done with today. Friday it increased. Saturday was blown out of the water," Candy Brasier, owner of Candy's Porch, said. "People you know got off work that had to work yesterday, so it's been really enjoyable."



The fair offers something for everyone: concerts, games, food and fun.



Different events that all bring one thing in common -- people.



"It was a little slow but we've moved into the weekend with the concerts. They were awesome," Steve Royer, owner of GI Jerky, said. "We had lots and lots of traffic. They killed it last night and hopefully again tonight."



More people, means more sales.

"Their success depends on us bringing in a lot of people and we have done that," Tim Stephens, Executive Director of the Bell County Expo Center, said. "That has happened and we've had some of the biggest crowds we've ever had so I'm sure their time here has been very good."

It's safe to say the 35th Central Texas State Fair was a success and Candy is already excited about next year.

"Come to the fair," Brasier said. "You never know who you're gonna meet and how much fun you're gonna have."