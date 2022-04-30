Lil' Bit O' Bloomin' is big hit in community

The festival, formerly Bloomin' Temple, came back for the first time in two years

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple community came out in full force for the Lil’ Bit O’ Bloomin’ Festival on Saturday.

Once referred to as Bloomin' Temple, the new festival is the first of its kind in the city since 2019.

It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. The return was a big hit in the community and for performers who were happy to get back to work.

"Such a relief, lot of times we thought we weren't going to be able to keep doing what we love and we'd have to settle for some boring, office remote job so we are really happy to be out here," Priscilla Mesley, Aqua Acro Entertainment performer, said.

The Santa Fe Plaza was lined with street performers, musicians, food trucks and families who came out to enjoy the event.

It is usually held at the MLK Festival grounds but since it's under construction the city pivoted to the Santa Fe Plaza, which turned out to be a huge success.

"Hosting this event this year has been super exciting, city spokesperson Kiara Nowlin said. "As a city we are ready to get back in action and our community members are excited to get back in it and our community members have really enjoyed it, yesterday was awesome with live music, the food trucks, food vendors and today its been going really well, live music is about to start."

The best part about the event? It was free.

"In the past, you had to buy a ticket, this year, free admission and that kinda encourages people to come and try it out and come back out year after year," Nowlin said.

There will be another festival next year, but details haven't been finalized.